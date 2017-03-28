Watch The Bellator 180 Press Conference Live

Bellator MMA holds the Bellator NYC press conference today (Tuesday, March 28th, 2017) at 1 p.m. ET. Bellator MMA President Scott Coker, Chael Sonnen, Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione will be attendance to answer questions from the media.

Sonnen, who will fight Silva in the main event of the show, has already stated that Silva will not be in attendance at the press conference.

Originally, the event was titled “Bellator 180, has” but the promotion has decided to call the PPV portion of the event “Bellator NYC” while the preliminary portion of the event will be titled Bellator 180. The event goes down on June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

You can watch the press conference here: