Watch The Bellator NYC Press Conference Live

Bellator MMA holds the Bellator NYC press conference today (Thursday, June 22nd, 2017) at 11 AM ET. Bellator MMA President Scott Coker, Chael Sonnen, Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, Douglas Lima, Lorenz Larkin, Michael Chandler, Brent Primus, Aaron Pico, and Zach Freeman will be attendance to answer questions from the media.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The promotion has decided to call the PPV portion of the event Bellator NYC while the preliminary portion of the event will be titled Bellator 180. The prelims will air on Bellator.com at 6 p.m. ET while the Bellator 180 main card will air on Spike at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The Bellator NYC card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

You can watch the press conference here: