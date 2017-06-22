Watch “The Axe Murderer” Shove Chael Sonnen In NYC

Bellator is set to stage their biggest show ever in this weekend’s (Sat., June 24, 2017) Bellator 24 from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY featuring a stacked card with the best the promotion can offer from top to bottom.

The event will be headlined by longtime rivals and MMA legends Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, whose beef goes back many years now. The two were supposed to meet at UFC 175 in 2014 following a run as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), but serious drug testing issues from both fighters out an abrupt and disappointing halt to the contest.

Three years later, neither has done much nor won a MMA bout, but their running spat will finally be put to rest. The brash personalities were in attendance at today’s Bellator 180 presser from NYC, where things expectedly got testy during the staredown, with Silva shoving Sonnen and several members of the security detail stepping in. Check out the action courtesy of MMA Fighting here: