Wanderlei Silva Vows To Hurt & Bloody Chael Sonnen At Bellator NYC

Wanderlei Silva has arrived in New York City on a mission prior to his fight with Chael Sonnen in a long-awaited grudge match at Bellator NYC. During a recent interview, he admitted that he has never had an opponent like Sonnen, which is something that he doesn’t like. However, he is ready for the fight, which will mark his Bellator MMA Debut.

“I’ve never had an opponent like this, and I don’t like it,” Silva told MMAjunkie Radio on Tuesday. “I had some bad guys like (Ricardo) Arona, but (Sonnen is) many times more. I need to concentrate and be ready to make the fight what I want to do.”

Silva has had several rivalries including with Arona and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. However, none of those rivals have bothered him as much as Sonnen, who has been talking trash about him for years. If you recall, their rivalry dates back to their days under the UFC banner.

It all started when Silva confronted Sonnen in a van on the way to a public appearance and at an MMA expo. Although it was heated, they managed to avoid a physical confrontation. This led to them coaching “The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3,” where they came to blows as opposing coaches.

It’s pretty obvious that they should not be in the same room before they get it on on Saturday night. Sonnen has already gone on record by saying the next time he sees Silva; he will fight him. The feeling is mutual for the Brazilian.

“For sure I’m going to hurt him, a lot,” Silva said. “I want to feel his blood on the ground.”

Silva was scheduled to make his Bellator MMA debut this past December, but he was not ready to fight after he was involved in a car accident one year ago that forced him to undergo surgery on his knee and shoulder.

“It’s been a long time since my last fight,” he said. “Now, finally, my technique is back. Everything is right, and I’m really happy. I’m so happy to get back to work.” “I trained a lot of knees because I know what he wants to do,” Silva said. “He has just one movement, and in that moment, I’m going to catch him.”

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The prelims will air on Bellator.com at 6 p.m. ET while the Bellator 180 main card will air on Spike at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The Bellator NYC card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.