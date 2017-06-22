Wanderlei Silva: I Saw Fear In Chael Sonnen When We Faced Off

Bellator mixed martial arts (MMA) is returning to pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. June 24, 2017) for Bellator 180 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and it’s headlined by veterans Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen.

There were numerous attempts to get the two men together, in person, for a press conference to promote the bout, however, Silva was unable to make it state-side on multiple occasions. Today (Thurs. June 22, 2017), however, that all changed as Silva and Sonnen came face-to-face for the first time in several years – and things got pretty heated.

Silva shoved Sonnen as Bellator MMA President Scott Coker stood in between the two men, and extra personal was needed to keep the pair apart. Following the altercation Silva got the opportunity to speak on the matter, claiming that he saw fear in “The Bad Guy’s” eyes when they came face-to-face (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I saw him scared,” Silva said. “The time is going to come. Like my dad always says, ‘You can’t play with a man.’ His time is going to come.”

“The Axe Murderer” said his decision to shove Sonnen is a result of their initial physical altercation when they were coaches on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil. During filming, Sonnen and Silva broke out into a full-out brawl and needed to be separated.

Both men claim that the other touched them first, but Silva decided to be the aggressor this time around:

“He did that before in Brazil,” Silva said. “He did it first. I did it as payback. He took me down in Brazil. I haven’t taken him down yet, but in the fight I’ll give it back to him.”

Silva then began to speak directly to Sonnen, vowing to finish the fight this weekend and re-stating his claim that the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger was in fear when they locked eyes: