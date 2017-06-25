Twitter Reacts To Bellator: NYC

Bellator: NYC took place last night (June 24, 2017) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The main event featured a grudge match years in the making, as veterans Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva finally did battle. Sonnen used his trademark wrestling to repeatedly drag Silva to the mat en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event played host to a heavyweight bout between the legendary Fedor Emelianenko and veteran Matt Mitrione. Mitrione ended up scoring an impressive TKO victory in the very first round.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the event below:

You had 15 minutes to fight him. Why push him after the bell??? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 25, 2017

Wanderlei is pissed because Sonnen went for takedowns instead of standing and banging? I mean, this is 3-round fight, not a street fight. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) June 25, 2017

Notch one in for the NW boys, congrats @ChaelSonnen. My turn now. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 25, 2017

Wand pushed Chael on his way out. Was one of his best strikes of the night. #BellatorNYC — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 25, 2017

Damn. That’s it. Matt Mitrione just obliterated Fedor Emelianenko. Knocks him out cold in the first round. #BellatorNYC — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 25, 2017

That’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 25, 2017

Wtf is going on in NYC? #BellatorNYC — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) June 25, 2017

Nothing sums up heavyweight MMA quite like two dudes throwing at the same time and knocking each other down simultaneously. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 25, 2017

Whoa! Double ko would’ve made more sense with the vibe of tonight but I’ll take it. #Bellator180 #MattMitrone — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 25, 2017