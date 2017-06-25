Home bellator Twitter Reacts To Bellator: NYC

Twitter Reacts To Bellator: NYC

Mike Henken
MMA Junkie / USA Today

Bellator: NYC took place last night (June 24, 2017) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The main event featured a grudge match years in the making, as veterans Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva finally did battle. Sonnen used his trademark wrestling to repeatedly drag Silva to the mat en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event played host to a heavyweight bout between the legendary Fedor Emelianenko and veteran Matt Mitrione. Mitrione ended up scoring an impressive TKO victory in the very first round.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the event below:

