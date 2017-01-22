Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen Full Fight Video Highlights

Reportedly fighting in his final MMA fight, legendary former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz went out on top by beating rival Chael Sonnen in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., January 21, 2017) Bellator 170 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The fight featured some heated trash talk, and it began just as fired up as the press conferences. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” tagged “The Bad Guy” with a solid shot and transitioned well into a takedown, but Sonnen was able to sweep and secure a guillotine choke that appeared to be somewhat tight. However, he was in half guard and Ortiz eventually broke free to end up in the mount position.

A few of Ortiz’ patented ground and pound elbows and Sonnen gave up his back, opening a path for an easy rear-naked choke attempt. The hold appeared to not be fully locked in under Sonnen’s chin, but Ortiz cranked until his enemy began to turn purple, eventually tapping out for a victorious final fight in the Bellator cage. After the win, Ortiz let his son Jacob lay his gloves down in the cage for the final time.

