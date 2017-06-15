Tito Ortiz Comments On Recent Exchange With Chuck Liddell, Vows To Stay Retired

It appears that former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz is happily retired. Ortiz finished up his successful career when submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 earlier this year. However, his retirement recently came into question when his rival and fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell posted a picture to Instagram of the two facing off. This led to fans speculating that Liddell might come out of retirement for a third fight with Ortiz.

Ortiz shot down the possible fight down by stating he didn’t need the money but would lend Liddell some if he was in need. He then retracted his statement by admitting that he was wrong. Ortiz recently appeared on Submission Radio (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) to address his comments and why he was so aggressive towards Liddell.

“I was at a poker event, and he was at the same event also playing, and the media wanted to take a face off picture, and I said cool. Then we started walking towards the back [and he said], ‘let’s do another face off picture and let me post it.’ I was like, alright, cool. You know it’s not gonna happen, but I guess he just wanted to get some play out of it, which he did. That night I said ‘why not.’ I said it on emotions. I probably shouldn’t have did that, but at that time I had a couple of drinks in me, and The Bad Boy comes out every once in awhile. . . I did it all on emotions. I thought it was funny at the time and I apologized after.”

There is history between Ortiz and Liddell as they have fought each other twice. Liddell stopped Ortiz in both fights. Their rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 66 was the most successful UFC event ever at the time. With their track record, the third fight between them could do very good business for Bellator MMA. However, Ortiz insists that he is not going to put his body through any more strain.

“I just don’t plan on fighting. I don’t plan on people trying to force me to fight. I have to get a neck surgery. Why would I even think about fighting? Why would I even think about risking myself physically? I’m too old to be fighting. I’m 42 years old. I’m too old. I’m not a Randy Couture, and I really don’t need the cash right now so I’d rather make money by other means. Being in the gym six days a week, six to eight hours a day is not really in my idea of working anymore. That’s behind me now. I think I’ve done what I need to do and yeah, I think I can beat Chuck, but I don’t need to do that anymore.”

Ortiz retired as an early pioneer and one of the true legends of the sport. His accomplishments speak for themselves as he is a UFC Hall of Famer and has fought the biggest names in MMA. For Ortiz, leaving on a high note is better than being forced into retirement after suffering repeated knockout losses like Liddell.