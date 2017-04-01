Scott Coker Unsure Of ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s Future In Bellator

Quinton Jackson’s future is up in the air following his fight with King Mo on Friday night at Bellator 175. Jackson fought the last fight on his Bellator deal on Friday night, but the promotion’s President Scott Coker isn’t entirely sure what will happen next for him.

While speaking with the media following the fight, Coker confirmed that Jackson is done with his contract following this fight. If you recall, Jackson was part of a court battle between the UFC and Bellator over which promotion held the rights to his services. After a one-fight stint in the UFC, he wound up back in Bellator, but it’s believed that he still has fights left on a UFC contract that he may be able to fulfill now that his Bellator deal has wrapped.

“That’s the confusing part of this relationship,” Coker said to MMA Junkie. “I know this is our last fight with ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and I currently don’t even know what his status is over there (at the UFC). I’ve heard rumors that he has a couple fights left over there. So I think he’s got to go finish his obligations, and then I don’t know if he’s a free agent after that or what his situation is. But he guy is a legend – he’s done so much. … I’m happy to have him fight for us … He’s definitely in the fourth quarter of his career, (but) the people love him. The fans love him.”

For now, Jackson said he won’t be making any calls just yet, but rather he plans to take a little time to relax.