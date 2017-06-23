Scott Coker: Douglas Lima Is The Best Welterweight In The World

If you think UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is the best in the world, then you are wrong, according to Bellator MMA President Scott Coker, who believes that the 170-pound division has another undisputed king across the board.

Coker is talking about current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima. Well, Coker is putting Lima in a tough spot this weekend at Bellator NYC as he is set to defend his title against former UFC prospect Lorenz Larkin on the main card of the pay-per-view event. This will not be an easy task for Lima.

Lima is not someone to doubt as he has only lost twice under the Bellator banner since making his debut in 2011. His most recent loss was a title-costing one to Andrey Koreshkov. Lima has racked up 28 career wins.

What is impressive by that number is that 24 of those wins came by either KO or submission. On the flip side, Larkin is coming off wins over contenders Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal.

“Douglas Lima is a killer,” Coker said in a promotional video leading up to Saturday’s Bellator NYC. “I’ll say here, he is the best welterweight in the world right now.”

Obviously, you can make the case that Coker is a little biased, but by looking at Lima’s record, the claims are not completely without merit.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The promotion has decided to call the PPV portion of the event Bellator NYC while the preliminary portion of the event will be titled Bellator 180.

The prelims will air on Bellator.com at 6 p.m. ET while the Bellator 180 main card will air on Spike at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The Bellator NYC card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.