Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley Full Fight Video Highlights

Former UFC title contender Rory MacDonald made a successful debut against Paul Daley in the main event of yesterday’s (Fri., May 19, 2017) Bellator 179 from the SSE Arena in London, England.

Faced with arguably the most feared knockout striker in Bellator’s suddenly booming welterweight division, MacDonald showed why he is still one of the elite 170-pounders in the world when he submitted the British longtime veteran with a rear-naked choke.

It was a victory that sent notice to the rest of the Bellator roster that MacDonald is here to take over. Watch the full fight video highlights of “The Red King’s” debut win courtesy of MMA Fighting here: