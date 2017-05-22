Rory MacDonald Reveals Lofty Bellator Goals

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory “Red King” MacDonald made his Bellator debut this past Friday (May 19, 2017), successfully submitting British knockout artist Paul “Semtex” Daley in the main event of Bellator 179 from London, England.

After signing with the promotion last year, MacDonald said that he was interested in competing in multiple weight classes. With his first promotional victory now under his belt, the “Red King” revealed some of his lofty goals, which involve becoming a two-weight world champion in addition to fighting some of the sport’s most iconic names:

“I want to be a champion, a two-division champion if I can,” MacDonald said to press members backstage (transcription courtesy of champions.co). “Outside of that, I want the big fights. If I can fight the legendary fighters that are around and in Bellator then sign me up. I think they will be fan friendly fights. A young up and coming champions fighting legends—I think that sells. Fedor, Wanderlei, those are big guys and I think fans would want to see that.”

Fedor Emelianenko, a man many consider to be the very best heavyweight of all-time, will make his Bellator debut against Matt Mitrione at June 24’s Bellator: NYC pay-per-view (PPV) at Madison Square Garden. Wanderlei Silva, on the other hand, will also make his promotional debut on June 24, as he’s set to headline the event in a grudge match against Chael Sonnen.

It’d be hard to imagine MacDonald, a natural welterweight, moving up two or three weight classes to meet fighters like Silva or Emelianenko, but the Canadian claims that he’ll continue ‘bugging’ Bellator for these types of fights:

“The train is ready to keep rolling,” MacDonald said. “I’ve got some momentum now and I’m ready to take fights all the time. Bellator are very clear because I’m on them all the time, [I want] future fights, here, here, and here. Whether it’s weight classes up and whenever possible you know. I’m always bugging them and they know what’s up.”

Despite these aspirations, MacDonald is next expected to challenger for 170-pound goal, as he awaits the winner of June 24’s title fight between champion Douglas Lima and newly signed Lorenz Larkin.