Rory MacDonald Plans To KO Paul Daley En Route To Title Shot

Rory MacDonald is dead set on becoming Bellator welterweight champ.

MacDonald signed with the promotion back in August of last year but was given some time off to nurse lingering injuries. Now The former UFC 170-pound title challenger is set to take on Paul Daley in his promotional debut at Bellator 179 on May 19, 2017 from the SSE Arena in London, England.

Recently ‘The Red King’ did an interview with BJ Penn.com to discuss the matchup and stated that he believes he’ll get his shot at the welterweight crown after he knocks out Daley (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“Yea, absolutely I want to test out his wrestling and his ground game in general,” MacDonald said. “With that being said, I don’t feel like it is going to be a bad thing for me if the fight stays standing. I like my chances on the feet as well.” “I will get my title shot right after I go out there and knock out (Paul) Daley.”

MacDonald is currently on a two-fight losing streak in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, suffering a fourth round TKO loss to former champion Robbie Lawler back at UFC 189 in July of 2015. He then lost a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson this past June in his last bout under the UFC’s banner.

Despite the losing skid, MacDonald still thinks he can win against Daley on the feet or on the ground: