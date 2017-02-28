Rafael Carvalho vs. Melvin Manhoef To Headline Bellator 176

Bellator MMA recently announced that a middleweight title fight that will see Rafael Carvalho (13-1) take on Melvin Manhoef (30-13-1, 2 NC) would serve as the main event of Bellator 176. Also announced for the event includes a clash of undefeated lightweights Carrington “Jetsetter” Banks (6-0) and Mihail Nica (5-0), as well as a lightweight bout that will see Djamil Chan(12-3) against Valeriu Mircea (13-4). Additional bouts will be announced shortly.

Bellator Kickboxing 5 will immediately follow Bellator 176. Bellator’s Women’s Flyweight World Champion Denise Kielholtz (46-3) is set to defend her title against ISKA and WKU World Champion Martine Michieletto (34-12-5) at the event. This marks Kielholtz’s first title defense. Also, Giorgio Petrosyan(83-2-2, 1NC) will fight Romanian veteran Amansio Paraschiv (23-5-1) in a lightweight bout at the event.

Both events take place on April 8 in Torino, Italy and the main cards will air on Spike TV while the prelims will air online. Here are the updated cards for the events:

Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Main Card:

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (13-1) vs. Melvin Manhoef (30-13-1, 2 NC)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Carrington Banks (6-0) vs. Mihail Nica (5-0)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (12-3) vs. Valeriu Mircea (13-4)

Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card:

Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (46-3) vs. Martine Michieletto (34-12-5)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (83-2-2, 1NC) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (23-5-1)