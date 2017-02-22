New Main Event Announced For Bellator 173

Bellator MMA had to scramble once again for a new main event for this Friday’s Bellator 173 event in at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The prelims will air on bellator.spike.com while the four bout main card will air on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

On Monday, Bellator officials announced that Chris Fields had been forced out of the main event against former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary (11-1). Then it was announced that McGeary would fight promotional newcomer Vladimir Filipovic (8-2) at the event. Just 48 hours later, Bellator confirmed that Filipovic is out too due visa issues. Now, McGeary will be fighting Brett McDermott (7-4) on just two days notice.

McDermott has six of his seven career wins by knockout and fought Bellator heavyweight Oli Thompson in December 2014 as well as Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in December 2015 under the Rizin FF banner. He went 2-1 in 2016.

James Gallagher vs. Kirill Medvedovsky in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event of Bellator 173. Rounding out the main card will be Sinead Kavanagh vs. Iony Razafiarison in a women’s catchweight bout and Colin Fletcher vs. Alex Lohore in a welterweight bout. Here is the updated card for the event:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET via tape delay)

Liam McGeary vs. Brett McDermott

James Gallagher vs. Kirill Medvedovsky

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Iony Razafiarison

Colin Fletcher vs. Alex Lohore

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online)

Norman Parke vs. Paul Redmond

Dominique Wooding vs. Andy Young – for BAMMA interim world flyweight title

Damien Lapilus vs. Ronnie Mann – for vacant BAMMA world featherweight title

Rhys McKee vs. Myles Price – for BAMMA Lonsdale lightweight title

Pelu Adetola vs. John Redmond

Jai Herbert vs. Steve Owens

Daniel Rutkowski vs. Niall Smith

Ross McCorriston vs. Blaine O’Driscoll

Stephen Kilifin vs. Andrew Murphy

Daniel Olejniczak vs. Jonathan Reid

Glenn Irvine vs. Keith McCabe