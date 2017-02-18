Michael Page’s Next Bout Set For Bellator 179

Explosive welterweight striker Michael “Venom” Page will return home for his next fight, as he’s set to take on Derek Anderson at Bellator 179 on May 19, 2017 at The SSE Arena in London, England.

Bellator officially announced the fight today.

Page currently holds a perfect 12-0 professional record with eight of those victories coming under the Bellator banner. “MVP” has also won five of his Bellator bouts by way of T/KO and he’s become known as one of the flashiest strikers in the sport because of it. Fighting three times in 2016, Page scored consecutive victories over Jeremie Holloway, Evangelista Santos and Fernando Gonzales. His stoppage victory over Santos was one of the most brutal in recent memory.

Anderson, on the other hand, is coming off of a decision loss to Derek Campos at Bellator 170 this past January. Prior to that, he had won two straight over Patricky Friere and Saad Awad.

Bellator 179 is set to be headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout between British slugger Paul “Semtex” Daly and former UFC title challenger Rory “Red King” MacDonald, who will be making his promotional debut. Page was previously rumored to be fighting Daly on the card, but the promotion obviously elected to go in a different direction.