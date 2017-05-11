Michael Page Injured, Out Of Bellator 179

Bellator MMA has lost one of their more intriguing bouts on the Bellator 179 card due to injury. Michael Page (12-0), who was scheduled to face Derek Anderson (14-3) in the co-main event of the Bellator 179, has pulled out of his welterweight contest due to a knee injury.

As of this writing, the extent of Page’s knee injury remains unclear. This withdrawal marks the fifth time Page has pulled out of a scheduled Bellator contest. With Page not being able to fight at the event, this also means that Anderson also has been scratched from the Bellator 179 lineup as the promotion could not find a replacement opponent.

It was announced that a welterweight fight between Dan Edwards (14-14) and Alex Lohore(11-1) would move up from the prelims to the main card.

Bellator 173 takes place at the SSE Arena in London, England on Friday, May 19th, 2017. The prelims will air online while the main card will air on Spike TV. The event will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley. Here is the updated card for the event:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Paul Daley vs. Rory MacDonald

Derek Anderson vs. Michael Page

Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell

Cheick Kongo vs. Augusto Sakai

Dan Edwards vs. Alex Lohore

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online)

Jay Dods vs. Alfie Davis

Rob Beech vs. Stav Economou

Jamie Powell vs. Amir Albazi

Umer Kayani vs. Nathan Jones

Liam Etebar vs. Rafal Cejra Cejrowski

Jeremy Petley vs. Chase Morton

Marcin Prostko vs. Mike Shipman

Salih Kulucan vs. Diego Barbosa

Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. D.J. Griffin