Michael Page Injured, Out Of Bellator 179

Bellator MMA has lost one of their more intriguing bouts on the Bellator 179 card due to injury. Michael Page (12-0), who was scheduled to face Derek Anderson (14-3) in the co-main event of the Bellator 179, has pulled out of his welterweight contest due to a knee injury.
As of this writing, the extent of Page’s knee injury remains unclear. This withdrawal marks the fifth time Page has pulled out of a scheduled Bellator contest. With Page not being able to fight at the event, this also means that Anderson also has been scratched from the Bellator 179 lineup as the promotion could not find a replacement opponent.
It was announced that a welterweight fight between Dan Edwards (14-14) and Alex Lohore(11-1) would move up from the prelims to the main card.
Bellator 173 takes place at the SSE Arena in London, England on Friday, May 19th, 2017. The prelims will air online while the main card will air on Spike TV. The event will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley. Here is the updated card for the event:
MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)
Paul Daley vs. Rory MacDonald
Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell
Cheick Kongo vs. Augusto Sakai
Dan Edwards vs. Alex Lohore
PRELIMINARY CARD (Online)
Jay Dods vs. Alfie Davis
Rob Beech vs. Stav Economou
Jamie Powell vs. Amir Albazi
Umer Kayani vs. Nathan Jones
Liam Etebar vs. Rafal Cejra Cejrowski
Jeremy Petley vs. Chase Morton
Marcin Prostko vs. Mike Shipman
Salih Kulucan vs. Diego Barbosa
Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. D.J. Griffin