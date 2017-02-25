Liam McGeary’s Next Bout Set For Bellator 179

Former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary will not be taking time off before his next fight as Bellator MMA has found his next opponent and has already booked him on an upcoming card, which should do great business for the promotion. Just moments after McGeary defeated Brett McDermott via TKO at Bellator 173 on Friday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The promo announced that McGeary would turn around and face Linton Vassell in May at Bellator 179, which is looking like a stacked main card thus far.

McGeary beat McDermott in his first bout back since losing the title to Phil Davis in November. Linton, a fellow Englishman, is riding a two fight winning streak with his last bout coming against Francis Carmont in November. Vassell has won three of his last four bouts, with a victory over Emanuel Newton.

Bellator 173 takes place at the SSE Arena in London, England on Friday, May 19th, 2017. The prelims will air online while the main card will air on Spike TV. The event will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley. Also announced for the card is the rising star Michael Page taking on Derek Anderson in a welterweight bout. Bellator MMA will be adding more bouts to this card in the coming weeks.