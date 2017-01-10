Liam McGeary Main Events Bellator 173 In Belfast

Bellator MMA is headed to Belfast, Northern Ireland next month

The promotion announced via a press release on Tuesday that Bellator 173 would take place inside The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday, February 24. The main event will be a light heavyweight bout pitting former 205-pound world champion Liam McGeary (11-1) against Chris Fields(11-7-1).

McGeary will enter the cage for the 10th time under the Bellator banner, where he has posted an 8-1 record with seven finishes. Following an 11-fight winning streak to begin his professional career, McGeary lost the title to Phil Davis back at Bellator 163. On the other hand, Fields will be making his Bellator MMA debut in this fight.

Also announced for the event is the return of 20-year-old James Gallagher. Having made his Bellator debut in London this past July in London, Gallagher followed up in December with a submission victory over Anthony Taylor at the 3Arena in Dublin. Gallagher’s opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Bellator 173 prelims will air on SpikeTV.com while the main card airs on Spike at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Tickets for the event start at just £35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.ie,SSEArenaBelfast.com, or the SSE Arena box office. More bouts for this event will be announced shortly.