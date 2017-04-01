King Mo vs. Rampage Jackson Full Fight Video Highlights

Former light heavyweight champions Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson threw down to put three years of bad blood to rest in the main event of last night’s (Fri., March 31, 2016) Bellator 175 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The main difference between this fight and their first match-up which Rampage won by highly controversial decision at the promotion first pay-per-view (PPV) Bellator 120, however, was that Jackson came in weighing an astonishing 48 pounds more at 253 while King Mo weighed 212 pounds.

Many rightfully wondered how Jackson would deal with the extra added weight, and not surprisingly, Lawal made him expend lots of energy defending his world-class wrestling background with nonstop takedown attempts against the cage. A few succeeded in the first round, but overall, Jackson defended many of the attempts successfully. Still, Lawal was able to win a hard-fought decision thanks to a pressuring third round that was light on action from two obviously gassed fighters, but it wasn’t without some adversity as he admitted Rampage had rocked him during the second frame.

It may not have been the all-out brawl the trash talk-filled buildup had fans wanting to witness, but it was a solid, hard-fought rematch that earned both mens’ mutual respect and Lawal a shot at new Bellator name Ryan Bader. Watch the full fight video highlights of Lawal vs. Jackson courtesy of MMA Fighting right here: