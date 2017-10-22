Heather Hardy Reacts To Brutal Bellator 185 Loss

The plans that world boxing champion Heather Hardy had going into her fight against Kristina Williams at Bellator 185, which took place on Friday, October 20, 2017, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, didn’t play out as she wanted.

The preliminary card aired online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card aired on Spike TV at 9:00 PM EST. As seen in the fight, she got smashed by Williams, who picked up the second-round TKO win.

Although this fight marked Hardy’s second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, she did hold an undefeated record of 20-0 (1 NC) as a pro boxer.

People are praising Hardy for putting up a great effort, but at the end of the day, she is still dealing with a broken nose, which the cage side doctor’s decided she had enough at the end of the second round.

The next day after the loss and reflecting on it, she decided to take to her official Instagram account to issue a statement.

“I’m sorry I let everyone down. I gave it my all out there, and I truly hope it showed,” Hardy wrote via Instagram. “I’d rather lose then give y’all a boring fight because I appreciate every one of you… sponsors, coaches, friends, family and fans… and the worst part was knowing I couldn’t get the job done for all of you. Congrats to a game Kristina Williams, who had an answer for everything I tried. OSU! And in case everyone is wondering, YES, I will be back. Nothing will ever take the fight out of me, not even this broken nose. I knew coming into this new world I was taking a big risk, and this is all part of my journey. You’ve all heard how resilient I am. Now watch me bounce back.”

Hardy seems resilient in her approach to MMA despite the loss to Williams being considered a huge upset. She was able to conquer the boxing world and escape it without a loss. Now, stepping back inside of the cage at this point may actually bring out a side in Hardy she didn’t know she had.