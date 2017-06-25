After Bellator’s second pay-per-view and another night of fights, there’s much to glean from Bellator NYC.

From massive upsets to derailed hype trains and brutal knockouts, it was an action-packed night at Madison Square Garden.

Check out the five biggest takeaways from Bellator NYC!

5. Phil Davis vs Ryan Bader Will Never Be An Exciting Fight

Bellator went back to the well for their light heavyweight championship fight on Saturday, bringing back a fight no one wanted to see again.

Davis and Bader tussled with similar results back in 2015 in the UFC, with Bader eeking out a split decision win.

History once again repeated itself under the Bellator banner, as the two delivered another snoozefest that won’t leave anyone asking for a trilogy between the two.

For whatever reason, when these two fight each other, no one wins, certainly not the fans.

Let’s put this match-up to rest, even if the two are probably the best 205-pound contenders in Bellator right now.