Matt Mitrione vs. Fedor Emelianenko Full Fight Video Highlights

After their first meeting fell apart due to a case of kidney stones, Fedor Emelianenko made his Bellator debut against UFC veteran Matt Mitrione in the co-headliner of tonight’s (Sat., June 24, 2017) Bellator NYC from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

All-time legend Emelianenko was looking to pick up a big win that proved he was still able to contend with top fighters after a highly controversial unanimous win over Fabio Maldonado in his last fight and a prior victory over an inexperienced Jaideep Singh in his first comeback bout.

“Meathead” had won his only two Bellator bouts by knockout coming into the biggest fight of his career against the respected “Last Emperor,” and many felt that his superior hand speed and size would rule over a declining Fedor.

When it was all said and done, what resulted was one of the strangest bouts on a very strange card from MSG. When the dust settled, Mitrione picked up the win by knockout after he dropped Emelianenko just as “The Last Emperor” dropped him, recovering quickly to follow up with an absolutely brutal onslaught of punches. Watch the full fight video highlights of the exciting co-main event here: