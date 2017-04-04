Dillon Danis Predicts Bellator 180 Will ‘Flop’ Without Him

Despite the fact he has yet to compete in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight, Dillon Danis believes he’s the biggest draw on the Bellator MMA roster.

After announcing their second ever pay-per-view (PPV) event from Madison Square Garden, Danis’ name has yet to be added to the Bellator 180 card that is set to go down in June. Prior to Bellator 175 this past weekend, Danis told media that he believes the PPV will flop without him on it (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“We’d have to talk,” Danis said. “We’d have to talk numbers, we’d have to talk everything. Just enticement. Because at the end of the day, that pay-per-view is not going to sell unless I’m on it. “They’ve got a bunch of guys that no one cares about. But you put me on there, and the numbers will skyrocket, in my hometown, Madison Square Garden. The ball’s in their field.”

Danis made his name in the MMA world after being brought on to UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor’s training camp ahead of his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 back in August. After McGregor won that contest via majority decision, Danis stayed on ‘The Notorious One’s’ team to help him prepare for his lightweight title fight against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 as well.

Despite having a tremendous amount of success in the world of Brazilian jiu jitsu, Danis has long expressed his interest in possibly jumping over to the world of MMA, and made that jump official when he signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator.

Much like his training partner McGregor, he’s not afraid to say what’s on his mind and believes his name power puts the proverbial ball is in his court when it comes to negotiation power: