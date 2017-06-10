Countdown To Bellator NYC: Full Episode

Bellator MMA is gearing up for Bellator NYC. Originally, the event was titled “Bellator 180,” but the promotion has decided to call the PPV portion of the event “Bellator NYC” while the preliminary portion of the event will be titled Bellator 180. The event goes down on June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bellator NYC will be headlined by Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, which has been a fight in the making for years. Not only does Bellator NYC feature a good main event, but it also has a stacked the main card. In the co-main event, MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko takes on former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione. Rounding out the main card is Michael Chandler defending his lightweight title as well as Douglas Lima defending his welterweight title against new free-agent acquisition Lorenz Larkin. Then we go to the undercard, which will air on Spike TV and feature a light heavyweight title fight between Phil Davis and Ryan Bader.

Spike TV has released this countdown special to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode (courtesy of Sherdog.com) here: