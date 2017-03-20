Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator PPV

Bellator MMA is back on pay-per-view (PPV).

Chael Sonnen will get his wish, as MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn reports ‘The Bad Guy’ will return to the Bellator cage against Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180 from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City:

Bellator 180 will take place June 24 at MSG in New York with Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva. It's a PPV event. First reported by AP. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 20, 2017

Sonnen was previously serving a two year suspension for the use of banned substances in the UFC after a failed random drug test. Claiming to be retired from the mixed martial arts (MMA) game throughout his suspension, Sonnen pulled a 180 on the fight world when he terminated his contract with the UFC and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator.

In the main event of Bellator 170 Sonnen took on former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the main event, for what was ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s’ last fight of his career, where Sonnen was choked out in the first round.

Silva has had a history with suspensions himself, after being handed down a lifetime ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) in 2014 after refusing to take a drug test. That ban was later overturned in 2015 to a three year suspension that will end on May 25, 2017, and Silva was released of his UFC contract.

The Brazilian later signed on with Bellator and awaits his first match-up under the promotion’s banner, which will now be against Sonnen.

Bellator 180 will take place live on pay-per-view (PPV) form the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City on June 24, 2017.