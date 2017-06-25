Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Full Fight Video Highlights

As heated rivals in the media for several years, longtime veterans Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva finally put their feud to rest in the main event of last night’s (Sat., June 24, 2017) Bellator NYC from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Neither man was likely coming into the fight in the shape they were in before their failed UFC 175 meeting back in 2014, as Sonnen came in off a disappointing submission loss to Tito Ortiz in his Bellator debut earlier this year and hadn’t won since August 2013, while “The Axe Murderer” hadn’t fought since his exciting knockout of Brian Stann in March 2013.

The actual in-cage action promised to be somewhat unpredictable based on that, but in the end, it wasn’t. Sonnen used his usual wrestling game and despite being nailed by a few big shots from Silva ended up winning with a blanekting unanimous decision. Watch the full fight video highlights of Sonnen’s win right here: