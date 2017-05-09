Chael Sonnen Trashes Wanderlei Silva, Vows To Hit His ‘Lumpy Old Head’

Chael Sonnen Trashes Wanderlei Silva, Vows To Hit His ‘Lumpy Old Head’

wanderlei silva chael sonnen tuf brazil fight

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen is set to take part in his second fight under the Bellator MMA banner next month against Wanderlei Silva. Sonnen had a lackluster Bellator debut as he lost to Tito Ortiz by first round submission earlier this year.

You should expect Sonnen to ramp up his trash talk against Silva in the lead-up to their bout at the upcoming event. Sonnen kicked things off this past Saturday by calling out ‘The Axe Murderer’ in a series of poetic tweets and claimed that ‘Wandy can’t fight.’

Sonnen also took a dig at Ortiz in which he claims that Ortiz verbally tapped in their light heavyweight bout at Bellator 170.

Sonnen’s rivalry with Silva dating back to 2013. The two fighters coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 to build up to their fight later that year under the UFC banner. However, the grudge match was canceled after Silva refused to undergo a random drug test and Sonnen tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Sonnen vs. Silva will now headline the blockbuster Bellator NYC event. The show features a co-main event between heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione. The event takes place on June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the main card airs on pay-per-view (PPV). The prelims will air on Spike with the rest of the prelims airing online just like they did at Bellator 120, which was the first PPV event in the promotion’s history. The prelims are being titled Bellator 180.

