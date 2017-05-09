Chael Sonnen Trashes Wanderlei Silva, Vows To Hit His ‘Lumpy Old Head’

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen is set to take part in his second fight under the Bellator MMA banner next month against Wanderlei Silva. Sonnen had a lackluster Bellator debut as he lost to Tito Ortiz by first round submission earlier this year.
You should expect Sonnen to ramp up his trash talk against Silva in the lead-up to their bout at the upcoming event. Sonnen kicked things off this past Saturday by calling out ‘The Axe Murderer’ in a series of poetic tweets and claimed that ‘Wandy can’t fight.’
Red is the rose
And Tebow throws
but everyone knows
That WANDERLEI BLOWS
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Day follows night
Sometimes dogs bite
Yetis are white
Wandy can't fight
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Peru had the Incas
Hafta turn? Use ya blinkas
Need smarts? Hire thinkas
Wanderlei's a
STINKA
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Hanks played Gump
Ppl voted Trump
I'm gonna put Lumps
On that dumb Chump
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Lennon had
YOKO
Haram has
BOKO
Rogan likes to
SMOKE, yo
Wanderlei's my
JOKE, bro
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Kim married Yeezy
Chris Brown's called Breezy
Pizza's rather cheezy
Beatin' Wanderlei's Eazy
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
He'll bleed like Padre Pio
A bear ate Leo
He'll be screamin' like DIO
On the flight back to Rio
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Y'can give snowboards to
Hawaiians
Reincanate the Mayans
But don't bother tryin'
Stoppin' Wanderlei's cryin'
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Tools go in the shed
And ducks like bread
My fists are aimed dead
At his lumpy old head
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Sonnen also took a dig at Ortiz in which he claims that Ortiz verbally tapped in their light heavyweight bout at Bellator 170.
Like a mouse, when trapped
Like a coastline gets mapped
Like bad mobsters get slapped
Tito
Yelled
"TAP"
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2017
Sonnen’s rivalry with Silva dating back to 2013. The two fighters coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 to build up to their fight later that year under the UFC banner. However, the grudge match was canceled after Silva refused to undergo a random drug test and Sonnen tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Sonnen vs. Silva will now headline the blockbuster Bellator NYC event. The show features a co-main event between heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione. The event takes place on June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the main card airs on pay-per-view (PPV). The prelims will air on Spike with the rest of the prelims airing online just like they did at Bellator 120, which was the first PPV event in the promotion’s history. The prelims are being titled Bellator 180.