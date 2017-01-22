Chael Sonnen Says He Was ‘Deer In Headlights’ At Bellator 170

After three years out of the cage, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen made his return last night (Jan. 21, 2016) in the main event of Bellator 170, but it didn’t go as planned, as he was submitted by former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round.

While he obviously wasn’t pleased with his performance, Sonnen admitted that the fight was ‘helpful’ for him, also saying that he will continue to fight:

“Look, tonight is helpful for me,” Sonnen said at Saturday’s post-fight press conference at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. “I’ve been out for three years, and this was a long-term play for me. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. I need to get those minutes in. I thought I did it in the practice room, and I had some deer in the headlights (moments) out there.

“After three years, it’s just the way that it goes. So I’ll be in the practice room on Monday, and I’ll use it to get better.”

Early in the fight, “The American Gangster” attempted two submissions, one being the guillotine choke, which he thought would be a useful attack given Ortiz’s history with neck issues:

As far as what may be next for Sonnen, he’s made it known that he’s interested in fighting longtime rival Wanderlei Silva, although he elected to let the spotlight shine on Ortiz last night:

“I don’t want to use this as a platform to get something going with Wanderlei. This is Tito’s night,” Sonnen said. “It’s his birthday and he retired, and he won fair and square. I was completely ready for the contest. I had great coaches, great training, and I don’t think I was too small. Tito thought I was too small for him, I don’t think I was too small. I think that he got a position, I think he won the position. As far as Wanderlei goes, yeah, I’m going to fight Wanderlei the next time I see Wanderlei. But again, I’m the loser tonight. I’m not here to promote anything, man. This is Tito’s night and it’s tough.”

Where should Sonnen go from here?