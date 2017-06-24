Betting Odds For Bellator NYC: Is Wanderlei Silva Favored In Debut?

Bellator NYC is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 24th) from the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The promotion has decided to call the PPV portion of the event Bellator NYC while the preliminary portion of the event will be titled Bellator 180. The prelims will air on Bellator.com at 6 p.m. ET while the Bellator 180 main card will air on Spike at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The Bellator NYC card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

Bellator NYC will be headlined by Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, which has been a fight in the making for years. In the co-main event, MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko takes on former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione. Rounding out the main card is Michael Chandler defending his lightweight title as well as Douglas Lima defending his welterweight title against new free-agent acquisition Lorenz Larkin, and Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman in a lightweight bout. A light heavyweight title fight will headline the Bellator 180 main card.

According to oddsmakers, Sonnen is a -135 favorite over Silva, who is a +115 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Emelianenko being a +110 underdog against Mitrione, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

Bellator NYC MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Chael Sonnen (-135) vs. Wanderlei Silva (+115)

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko (+110) vs. Matt Mitrione (-130)

Bellator Welterweight Championship: Douglas Lima (+170) vs. Lorenz Larkin (-200)

Bellator Lightweight Championship: Michael Chandler (-900) vs. Brent Primus (+600)

Lightweight: Aaron Pico () vs. Zach Freeman ()

Bellator 180 MAIN CARD (Spike/8 p.m. ET)

Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship: Phil Davis (-120) vs. Ryan Bader (+100)

Featherweight: James Gallagher (-225) vs. Chinzo Machida (+185)

Welterweight: Neiman Gracie (-1000) vs. Dave Marfone (+650)