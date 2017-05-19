Bellator 179 Betting Odds: Is Rory MacDonald Favored In Debut?

Bellator 179 is here, and it goes down tonight (Friday, May 19, 2017) from the SSE Arena in London, England. The prelims will air on online at 7 p.m. ET while the main card will air on tape delay at 9:00 pm EST on Spike TV.

A welterweight fight pitting Paul Daley against Rory MacDonald will serve as the main event while Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Cheick Kongo vs. Augusto Sakai in a heavyweight bout, Dan Vinni vs. Alex Lohore in a welterweight bout and Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. D.J. Griffin in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, MacDonald is a -330 favorite over Daley, who is a +270 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Vassell being a +175 underdog against McGeary, who is a -210 favorite. Here are the odds for three bouts that will be taking place on the main card:

Welterweight: Rory MacDonald (-330) vs. Paul Daley (+270)

Light Heavyweight: Liam McGeary (-210) vs. Linton Vassell (+175)

Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo (-260) vs. Augusto Sakai (+220)