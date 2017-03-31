Betting Odds For Bellator 175: Is Rampage Favored In Rematch With King Mo?

Bellator 175 is here, and it goes down tonight (Friday, March 31st, 2017) from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The prelims will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Spike TV at 9:00 pm EST. There will be five bouts featured on the main card.

The event will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton Jackson against former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion Muhammed Lawal. Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Marcos Galvao in a featherweight bout will co-main event this show. Rounding out the main card is Sergei Kharitonov vs. Chase Gormley in a heavyweight bout, Steve Kozola vs. Jake Roberts in a lightweight bout and Noad Lahat vs. Lloyd Carter in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Lawal is a -330 favorite over Jackson, who is a +270 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Galvao being a +215 underdog against Sanchez, who is a -255 favorite. Here are the betting odds for the main card:

Heavyweight Main Event: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (+270) vs. Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (-330)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Emmanuel Sanchez (-255) vs. Marcos Galvao (+215)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Sergei Kharitonov (-260) vs. Chase Gormley (+220)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Steve Kozola (-175) vs. Jake Roberts (+155)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Noad Lahat (-700) vs. Lloyd Carter (+500)