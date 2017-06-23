Bellator NYC Weigh-In Results

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The promotion has decided to call the PPV portion of the event Bellator NYC while the preliminary portion of the event will be titled Bellator 180. The prelims will air on Bellator.com at 6 p.m. ET while the Bellator 180 main card will air on Spike at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The Bellator NYC card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

Bellator NYC will be headlined by Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, which has been a fight in the making for years. In the co-main event, MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko takes on former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione. Rounding out the main card is Michael Chandler defending his lightweight title as well as Douglas Lima defending his welterweight title against new free-agent acquisition Lorenz Larkin, and Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman in a lightweight bout. A light heavyweight title fight will headline the Bellator 180 main card.

Bellator officials held the early weigh-ins for Bellator NYC/Bellator 180 on Friday morning and are the weigh-in results:

BELLATOR NYC (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Chael Sonnen (205.8) vs. Wanderlei Silva (205.8)

Fedor Emelianenko (236.4) vs. Matt Mitrione (256.6)

Champ Douglas Lima (170) vs. Lorenz Larkin () – for welterweight title

Champ Michael Chandler (153.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.2) – for lightweight title

Zach Freeman (155.8) vs. Aaron Pico (156)

BELLATOR 180 (Spike, 8 p.m. ET)

Champ Phil Davis (204.8) vs. Ryan Bader (204.4) – for light heavyweight title

James Gallagher (144.4) vs. Chinzo Machida (146)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dave Marfone (170.4)

Heather Hardy (125.2) vs. Alice Yauger (125.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6 p.m. ET)

Ryan Couture () vs. Haim Gozali (169.2)

Jerome Mickle () vs. Anthony Giacchina ()

John Salgado (168.2) vs. Hugh McKenna (168.8)

Matt Rizzo (133.6) vs. Sergio da Silva (137.6)

Nate Grebb (155.4) vs. Bradley Desir ()

The ceremonial weigh-ins start at 6 p.m. EST and you can watch them here: