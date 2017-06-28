Bellator NYC Medical Suspensions: Fedor Emelianenko Earns Extended Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at Bellator NYC, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions. The New York State Athletic Commission released the Bellator 173 medical suspensions on Wednesday.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Aaron Pico, Phil Davis, Michael Chandler, Lorenz Larkin, Douglas Lima, and Matt Mitrione being suspended for 30 days. MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko received the longest suspension, which was for a minimum of 90 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Fedor Emelianenko: suspended a minimum of 90 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Matt Mitrione: suspended 30 days.

Douglas Lima: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Lorenz Larkin: suspended 30 days.

Michael Chandler: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Phil Davis: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Chinzo Machida: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Haim Gozali: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Heather Hardy: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Alice Yauger: suspended pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Aaron Pico: suspended 30 days.

Nate Grebb: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva took place on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The promotion decided to call the PPV portion of the event Bellator NYC while the preliminary portion of the event was titled Bellator 180. The prelims aired on Bellator.com at 6 p.m. ET while the Bellator 180 main card aired on Spike at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The Bellator NYC card aired on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.