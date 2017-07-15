Bellator 184 Main Event Revealed

Bellator MMA has revealed the main event for their upcoming Bellator 184 event that takes place in October. The promotion announced late Friday night that the main event would feature Bellator’s two-time bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas (20-4) defending his belt against Darrion “The Wolf” Caldwell (10-1).

If you recall, Dantas and Caldwell were scheduled to compete for the title at Bellator 177. However, when Caldwell was forced to withdraw due to injury, Dantas went on to defeat Leandro Higo.

Dantas, who is widely known as one of the most dynamic competitors in the division has won 13 of his last 15 bouts and is in the midst of his second stint as Bellator’s bantamweight world champion.

On the flip side, Caldwell is coming off a victory over Joe Taimanglo at Bellator 167 and will be competing for promotional gold for the first time in his career. Caldwell has collected five wins by way of first-round knockout or submission with the most notable win coming by a first-round finish over former multi-division champion Joe Warren.

The co-main event has also been announced for this show. It will see former featherweight titleholder Daniel Straus (24-7, 1 NC) competing against Emmanuel “El Matador” Sanchez (15-3).

Straus returns to action following his featherweight title bout against Patricio “Pitbull” at Bellator 178 this past April. On the flip side, Sanchez holds wins over Pat Curran, Georgi Karakhanyan, Justin Lawrence and Marcos Galvao en route to his meeting with Straus at Bellator 184.

Bellator 184 takes place on Friday, October 6th at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. This marks the third Bellator event at the casino this year.

The event will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the WinStar World Casino and Resort box office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com. Additional main and preliminary card bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.