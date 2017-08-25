Bellator 182 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, August 25th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 182. Headlining the card are Andrey Koreshkov and Chidi Njokuani, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is A.J. McKee vs. Blair Tugman in a featherweight bout. In round 1, after having a feeling out process, Tugman shot in on a takedown but it was stuffed. McKee kept him pinned on the ground while seeking a guillotine choke. Eventually, Tugman got back to his feet with 2 minutes to go in the round. McKee accidentally poked him in the eye but the referee didn’t see it. As a result, McKee scored a late round takedown and worked him over with shots. Tugman got to his feet while eating knee strikes to the gut. In round 2, McKee was pressing the action but Tugman wasn’t doing much. Not even counter striking, which led to a non-action round. McKee was throwing strikes, elbows, and kicks. Anything to get inside of Tugman’s range. In round 3, McKee continued to press the action. Mid-way through the round, he clinched with him up against the fence then failed on a takedown attempt. Despite this, McKee was able to bust open McKee on the bridge of his nose. Tugman had nothing for him and the judges agreed as they gave McKee the decision victory.

Here are the results for this event:

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT)

Welterweight Main Event: Andrey Koreshkov (19-2) vs. Chidi Njokuani (17-4)

178-Pound Catchweight Co-Main Event: Brennan Ward (14-5) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (26-14)

Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Veta Arteaga (3-1) vs. Bruna Ellen (3-1)

A.J. McKee def. Blair Tugman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT)

Ricky Rainey def. Marc Stevens via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Talita Nogueira def. Amanda Bell via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:44

Vadim Nemkov def. Philipe Lins knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:03

Henry Corrales def. Noad Lahat via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Georgi Karakhanyan def. Daniel Pineda via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 2, 4:05

Kate Jackson def. Colleen Schneider via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 5:00

Chris Honeycutt def. Kevin Casey via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:06

Arlene Blencowe def. Sinead Kavanagh via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Joey Davis def. Justin Roswell via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 1:35