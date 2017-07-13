Bellator 181 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 181: Girtz vs. Campos 3 is scheduled to take place on July 14, 2017 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The prelims will air at 6:00 pm EST while the four bout main card will air on Spike TV at 9:00 pm EST.

The main event will feature Brandon Girtz against Derek Campos in a rubber match. Campos won the pair’s initial meeting in June 2013 at Bellator 96 by unanimous decision while Girtz avenged the loss in November 2015 at Bellator 146 by first-round knockout. Kendall Grove vs. John Salter in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Emily Ducote vs. Jessica Middleton in a women’s flyweight bout and Steve Garcia vs. Joe Warren in a bantamweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 181 on Thursday and you can watch them here:

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Derek Campos (155.4) vs. Brandon Girtz (157.7)

Kendall Grove (185.7) vs. John Salter (185)

Emily Ducote (124.4) vs. Jessica Middleton (125.9)

Steve Garcia (134.5) vs. Joe Warren (135.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6 p.m. ET)

Guillermo Gomez (169.4) vs. Fernando Trevino (170.5)

Jordan Howard (135) vs. Johnny Marigo (135.1)

Katy Collins (124.2) vs. Bruna Vargas (125)

Valentin Moldavsky (234.8) vs. Carl Seumanutafa (263.6)

Justin Lawrence (145.6) vs. Treston Thomison (145.9)

Rafael Lovato (185.6) vs. Mike Rhodes (185.2)

E.J. Brooks (170.9) vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos (169.2)

Amanda Bell (144.2) vs. Brittney Elkin (146)

Andre Fialho (169.9) vs. A.J. Matthews (169.9)

Kemmyelle Haley (170.1) vs. Logan Storley (170.3)

Romero Cotton (185.1) vs. Aaron Rodriguez (184.8)

William Florentino (170.9) vs. Jonathan Gary (169.1)