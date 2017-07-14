Bellator 181 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, July 14th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 181. Headlining the card are Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Derek Campos vs. Brandon Girtz

Kendall Grove vs. John Salter

Emily Ducote vs. Jessica Middleton

Steve Garcia vs. Joe Warren

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6 p.m. ET)

Romero Cotton vs. Aaron Rodriguez

Rafael Lovato vs. Mike Rhodes

Justin Lawrence vs. Treston Thomison

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Jordan Howard vs. Johnny Marigo

Andre Fialho vs. A.J. Matthews

Amanda Bell vs. Brittney Elkin

Kemmy Elle Haley vs. Logan Storley

William Florentino vs. Jonathan Gary

E.J. Brooks vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos

Katy Collins def. Bruna Vargas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Guillermo Gonzalez vs. Fernando Trevino