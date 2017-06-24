It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 24th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 180. Headlining the card are Phil Davis and Ryan Bader, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Phil Davis and Ryan Bader meet in a light heavyweight championship bout the main event of Bellator 180.

James Gallagher and Chinzo Machida meet in a featherweight bout in the co-main event of Bellator 180.

Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone is next in a welterweight bout.

Opening the Bellator 180 main card on Spike TV is Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger in a female flyweight bout.

Here are the results for this event:

Bellator 180 MAIN CARD (Spike/8 p.m. ET)

Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship: Phil Davis (c) vs. Ryan Bader

Featherweight: James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida

Welterweight: Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone

Female Flyweight: Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger

Bellator 180 PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com/6 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali

Lightweight: Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina

Catchweight: John Salgado vs. Hugo McKenna

Catchweight: Matt Rizzo vs. Sergio da Silva

Lightweight: Bradley Desir vs. Nate Grebb