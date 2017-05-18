Bellator 179 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 179 takes place on Sunday, May 19, 2017 at the SSE Arena in London, England. The prelims will air on online at 7 p.m. ET while the main card will air on tape delay at 9:00 pm EST on Spike TV.

A welterweight fight pitting Paul Daley against Rory MacDonald will serve as the main event while Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Cheick Kongo vs. Augusto Sakai in a heavyweight bout, Dan Vinni vs. Alex Lohore in a welterweight bout and Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. D.J. Griffin in a welterweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 179 on Thursday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike TV/9 p.m. ET)

Paul Daley (170.5) vs. Rory MacDonald (170)

Liam McGeary (205.5) vs. Linton Vassell (205)

Cheick Kongo (244) vs. Augusto Sakai (263.7)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. (165l) vs. D.J. Griffin (164)

Alex Lohore (170) vs. Dan Vinni (169.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com 7 p.m. ET)

Alfie Davis (155) vs. Jay Dods (154.7)

Rob Beech (125.5) vs. Stav Economou (125)

Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Jamie Powell (125.2)

Nathan Jones (169) vs. Umer Kayani (168.7)

Rafal Cejrowski (185) vs. Fabien Edwards (184.5)

Chase Morton (149.7) vs. Jeremy Petley (148.7)

Marcin Prostko (185) vs. Mike Shipman (185.7)

Diego Barbosa (136) vs. Salih Kulucan (136.5)