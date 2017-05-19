Bellator 179 Results: Main Event Ends In Spectacular Fashion

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, May 19th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 179. Headlining the card are Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

The event was taped earlier today and aired on a tape-delay on Spike TV at 9 p.m. ET. Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Spike TV/9 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald def. Paul Daley via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:45

Linton Vassell def. Liam McGeary via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 2:28

Cheick Kongo def. Augusto Sakai via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Lohore def. Dan Edwards via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:56

Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. D.J. Griffin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:40

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com 7 p.m. ET)

Stav Economou def. Dan Konecke via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:05

Amir Albazi def. Jamie Powell via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Nathan Jones def. Umer Kayani via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1

Fabian Edwards def. Rafal Cejrowski knockout (flying knee) – Round 1

Jeremy Petley def. Chase Morton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Mike Shipman def. Marcin Prostko via TKO (knees) – Round 1, 2:39

Salih Kulucan def. Diego Barbosa via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 2:18