Bellator 178 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 178 takes place on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The prelims will air online while the main card will air on Spike TV at 9:00 PM EST.

A featherweight world title fight between Daniel Straus against Patricio Pitbull will serve as the main event of Bellator 178.Straus and “Pitbull” have fought three times before, with Pitbull winning two. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Jessica Middleton in a flyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Saad Awad vs. Ryan Quinn in a lightweight bout and A.J. McKee vs. Dominic Mazzotta in a featherweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 178 on Thursday and you can watch them here:

Here are the weigh-in results:

Complete Bellator 178: Straus vs. ‘Pitbull’ 4 Main Card:

Featherweight World Title Main Event: Daniel Straus (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4)

Flyweight Co-Main Event: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (5-0) vs. Jessica Middleton (2-0)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Saad Awad (19-9) vs. Ryan Quinn (13-6)

Featherweight Feature Bout: A.J. McKee (7-0) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (12-1)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Nick Alley (1-0) vs. Kastroit Xhema (Debut)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Don Shainis (1-1) vs. Max Kelleher (1-3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Regivaldo Carvalho (3-2) vs. Jason Perrin (3-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kemran Lachinov (2-2) vs. Sam Watford (2-1)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: John Lopez (8-3) vs. Remo Cardarelli (6-5)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Foster (10-5) vs. Shane Manley (3-2)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Thomas English (6-7) vs. Blair Tugman (9-6)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (6-0) vs. Tim Caron (6-0)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ed Ruth (2-0) vs. David Mundell (6-2)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (2-0) vs. Branko Busick (Debut)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Billy Giovanella (9-5) vs. Joshua Ricci (3-0)