Bellator 178 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, April 21st, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 178. Headlining the card are Daniel Straus and Patricio Freire, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Daniel Straus (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4) meet in a featherweight title bout in the main event.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (5-0) vs. Jessica Middleton (2-0) meet in a flyweight in the co-main event.

Saad Awad (19-9) vs. Ryan Quinn (13-6) is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Quinn shot in for a takedown but it was stuffed. Awad landed a knee to Quinn’s jaw then hit a series of combos. Quinn shot in for a takedown but it was stuffed and Quinn got on top. Awad got his back and landed some elbows. Quinn got back to his feet and scored a takedown. Awad scrambled to his feet and they clinch. Awad landed a knee to the face and went for a guillotine choke then an anaconda choke. Awad got out of it and to his feet. In round 2, Quinn scored a takedown to begin the round. Quinn got his back and worked him over with strikes. Awad scrambled and got on top and rained down and strikes to close the round. In round 3, Awad scored a takedown and got mount but couldn’t hold him there and Quinn got back to his feet. Awad took him down near the end of the round and worked him over with strike. The judges gave the win to Award by split decision.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is A.J. McKee (7-0) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (12-1) in a featherweight bout. McKee pressed forward and caught him with a devastating head kick that dropped Mazzotta then finished him off on the ground with a punch. That’s a wrap.

Here are the results for this event:

Complete Bellator 178: Straus vs. ‘Pitbull’ 4 Main Card:

Featherweight World Title Main Event: Daniel Straus (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4)

Flyweight Co-Main Event: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (5-0) vs. Jessica Middleton (2-0)

Saad Awad def. Ryan Quinn via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) R3, 5:00

A.J. McKee def. Dominic Mazzotta via KO (Head Kick) R1, 1:15

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Kastriot Xhema def. Nick Alley via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:19

Blair Tugman def. Tom English via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:54

Jordan Young def. Tim Caron via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 3:55

Ed Ruth def. David Mundell via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:13

Tyrell Fortune def. Branko Busick via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)