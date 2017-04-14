Bellator 177 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, April 14th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 177. Headlining the card are Eduardo Dantas and Leandro Higo, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Eduardo Dantas (19-4) and Leandro Higo (17-2) meet in a non-title bout in the main event.

Daniel Weichel (38-9) and John “Macapa” (21-1-2) meet in a featherweight bout in the co-main event.

Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) vs. Helen Harper (4-1) is next in a flyweight bout

Opening the main card on Spike TV is Adam Borics (5-0) vs. Anthony Taylor (1-2) in a featherweight bout. Borics was taken down but went for an armbar but Taylor stood up and they went back to striking. Taylor was hit in the nuts. We get back to action and Borics went after him with a series of kicks. Borics got his back while Taylor was still standing and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Here are the results for this event:

Main Card

Non-Title Bout: Eduardo Dantas (19-4) vs. Leandro Higo (17-2)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (38-9) vs. John “Macapa” (21-1-2)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) vs. Helen Harper (4-1)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Adam Borics def. Anthony Taylor via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:12

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Brian Moore (9-5) vs. Michal Horejsi (5-2)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Patrick Szombat (1-2) vs. Mate Kertesz (3-0)