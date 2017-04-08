Bellator 176 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Saturday, April 8th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 176. Headlining the card are Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef meet in a middleweight title fight in the main event.

Carrington Banks and Mihail Nica meet in a female women’s catchweight bout in the co-main event.

Djamil Chan vs. Valeriu Mircea is next in a lightweight bout.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is Samba Coulibaly vs. Mihail Nica in a lightweight bout. They exchange right away and Coulibaly went for a takedown but Nica reversed and took him down. Nica locked in an anaconda choke and that’s a wrap.

Here are the results for this event:

Bellator Middleweight Championship: Rafael Carvalho (c) vs. Melvin Manhoef

Women’s Catchweight Fight: Anastasia Yankova vs. Elina Kallionidou

Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan vs. Valeriu Mircea

Lightweight Feature Fight: Mihail Nica def. Samba Coulibaly via submission (anaconda choke) (Round 1, 0:36)