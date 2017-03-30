Bellator 175 Weigh-In Results

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 175 on Thursday and you can watch them here:

Bellator 175 takes place on Friday, March 31st at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The prelims will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Spike TV at 9:00 pm EST. There will be five bouts featured on the main card.

The event will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton Jackson against former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion Muhammed Lawal. Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Marcos Galvao in a featherweight bout will co-main event this show. Rounding out the main card is Sergei Kharitonov vs. Chase Gormley in a heavyweight bout, Steve Kozola vs. Jake Roberts in a lightweight bout and Noad Lahat vs. Lloyd Carter in a featherweight bout.

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Quinton Jackson vs. Muhammed Lawal

Marcos Galvao (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (149.5)*

Chase Gormley (265.5) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)

Lloyd Carter (148) vs. Noad Lahat (146)

Steve Kozola (155) vs. Jake Roberts (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Max Fuentes (138) vs. Brandon Shelhart (135)

Asef Askar (157) vs. James Esposito (154.5)

Brian Akins (156) vs. Mike DeLaVega (156)

Cory Galloway (136) vs. David Garcia (137)

Tom Holder (169) vs. Josh Streaker (170.5)

Joaquin Buckley (171) vs. Justin Patterson (171)

Tim Cho (150) vs. Joshua Hardwick (150)

Manny Vazquez (130) vs. Nate Williams (129)

James Bochnovic (205) vs. Matt Paul (207.5)

Damian Norris (155) vs. Tom Shoaff (155)

Adam Maciejewski (262) vs. Prince McLean (225)