Bellator 175 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, March 31st, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 175. Headlining the card are Rampage Jackson and King Mo, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC) meet in a heavyweight in the main event.

Emmanuel Sanchez (14-3) and Marcos Galvao (18-7-1) meet in a featherweight in the co-main event.

Sergei Kharitonov (23-6) vs.Chase Gormley (14-5) is next in a heavyweight bout

Noad Lahat (10-2) and Lloyd Carter (10-8) in a featherweight bout is next

Opening the main card on Spike TV is Steve Kozola (7-0) vs. Jake Roberts (7-1) in a lightweight bout. Kozola dropped him right out of the gate with a left hand but Roberts stood up and was blitzed by more strikes, which finished the fight.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Quinton Jackson vs. Muhammed Lawal

Marcos Galvao vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Chase Gormley vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Lloyd Carter vs. Noad Lahat

Steve Kozola def. Jake Roberts via KO (punches) at :28 of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Justin Patterson

Adam Maciejewski vs. Prince McLean

Tom Holder vs. Josh Streaker

Cory Galloway vs. David Garcia

Asef Askar vs. James Esposito

Max Fuentes vs. Brandon Shelhart

Tim Cho def. Joshua Hardwick via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:43

Manny Vazquez def. Nate Williams via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-28) – 130-pound catchweight

James Bochnovic def. Matt Paul via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:30

Damian Norris def. Tom Shoaff via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mike DeLaVega def. Brian Akins via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)