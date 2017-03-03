Bellator 174 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, March 3rd, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 174. Headlining the card are Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd meet in a featherweight title bout in the main event.

Brandon Girtz and Fernando Gonzalez meet in a welterweight bout in the co-main event.

Justin Wren vs. Roman Pizzolato is next in a heavyweight bout.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is Rafael Lovato, Jr. vs. Charles Hackmann in a middleweight bout. Lovato came and landed a huge head kick then some knee strikes followed by strikes to end this one.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Spike/9 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Wayman Carter via TKO (Kick, Knees and Punches) R1, 013

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online)

Emmanuel Rivera def. Treston Thomison via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Cody Pfister def. Jonathan Gary via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:04

Emily Ducote def. Katy Collins via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:53

Gabrielle Holloway def. Alexis Dufresne via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:53

Justin Patterson def. Jason Witt via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:13