Bellator 173 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 173 takes place on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The prelims will air on bellator.spike.com while the four bout main card will air on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Liam McGeary and Brett McDermott while James Gallagher vs. Kirill Medvedovsky in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card will be Sinead Kavanagh vs. Iony Razafiarison in a women’s catchweight bout and Colin Fletcher vs. Alex Lohore in a welterweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 173 on Thursday. Here are the weigh-in results:

Catchweight Main Event: Liam McGeary (211.5) vs. Brett McDermott (217.6)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Kirill Medvedovsky (146)

Women’s Catchweight Bout: Sinead Kavanagh (140) vs. Iony Razafiarison (136.2)

Welterweight Bout: Colin Fletcher (171) vs. Alex Lohore (170.4)

Featherweight Bout: James McErleane (145.8) vs. Shay Walsh (136)