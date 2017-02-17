Bellator 172 Weigh-In Results

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 172 on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Fedor Emelianenko (236) vs. Matt Mitrione (257.5)

Patricky Freire (155.9) vs. Josh Thomson (155.2)

Cheick Kongo (241.6) vs. Oli Thompson (230.7)

Veta Arteaga (126) vs. Brooke Mayo (126)

Mauricio Alonso (169.5) vs. Josh Koscheck (169.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Juan Cardenas (145.4) vs. Luis Vargas (146.8)

Dominic Sumner (170.9) vs. Abraham Vaesau ()

Jeremy Murphy (131.2) vs. Matthew Ramirez (131)*

Rick Reger () vs. Carlos Eduardo Rocha ()

Anthony Do (144.3) vs. Bobby Escalante (125.4)

Cesar Gonzalez (156) vs. Nikko Jackson (156)

Zach Andrews (166) vs. J.J. Okanovich (160.2)

J.C. Llamas (170.5) vs. James Terry ()

Gaston Bolanos (145.6) vs. Abner Perez (143.5)

Francisco France (187.3)+ vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.9)

Diego Herzog (185.8) vs. Martin Sano (185)

Roque Reyes (135.3) vs. Justin Tenedora (134.8)

Bellator 172 takes place on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The prelims will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card airs at 9:00 pm EST on Spike TV.

The event will be headlined by heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko against former UFC veteran Matt Mitrione. This will be Emelianenko’s first fight in the U.S. since 2011. Josh Thomson vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Round out the main card is Cheick Kongo vs. Oli Thompson in a heavyweight bout, Veta Arteaga vs. Brooke Mayo in a female flyweight bout and Josh Koscheck vs. Mauricio Alonso in a welterweight bout.

